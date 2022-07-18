in Music News

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The buzzy OneRepublic single continues to gain traction at radio.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” continues to resonate at radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the hot adult contemporary format.

“I Ain’t Worried” won support from another 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, yielding first place on the format’s Mediabase add board.

With 18 adds each, Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” and Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” tie for second.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” takes fourth with 13 pickups, and an add count of 12 slots Halsey’s “So Good” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” (10 adds, 6th-most), Latto’s “Big Energy” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie), Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me (featuring Teddy Swims)” (9 adds, 7th-most, tie).

