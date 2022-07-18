Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Scores 10th Week As #1 Song In America, Entire Top 5 Holds Steady

In one sense, this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100 is very uneventful — the entire Top 5 remains intact from last week.

In another sense, it is very noteworthy, as the #1 song sees its reign reach an impressive milestone.

Harry Styles’ smash “As It Was” celebrates a tenth week atop the chart, courtesy of ongoing streaming, radio, and sales strength.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” again provides the closest competition, with Jack Harlow’s “First Class” staying in the #3 spot.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” holds at #4, and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” stays at #5.

The first change comes at #6, as Bad Bunny & Chencho Corlone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises one spot to that position.