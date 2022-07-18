in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Scores 10th Week As #1 Song In America, Entire Top 5 Holds Steady

“As It Was” holds steady this week, as does everything else in the Top 5.

In one sense, this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100 is very uneventful — the entire Top 5 remains intact from last week.

In another sense, it is very noteworthy, as the #1 song sees its reign reach an impressive milestone.

Harry Styles’ smash “As It Was” celebrates a tenth week atop the chart, courtesy of ongoing streaming, radio, and sales strength.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” again provides the closest competition, with Jack Harlow’s “First Class” staying in the #3 spot.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” holds at #4, and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” stays at #5.

The first change comes at #6, as Bad Bunny & Chencho Corlone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises one spot to that position.

