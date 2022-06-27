Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Expected to claim the most added honor at numerous radio formats this week, Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” has already made its victory official at hot adult contemporary.

The song landed at 34 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, earning the top spot on this week’s add board.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” takes second on the add board with 26 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me (featuring Teddy Swims)” in third.

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” follows in fourth 17 adds, and Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” takes fifth with 13 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” (12 adds, 6th-most), Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (10 adds, 7th-most), Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Halsey’s “So Good” (7 adds, 10th-most).