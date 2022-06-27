in Music News

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“BREAK MY SOUL” received a warm welcome at Hot AC.

Break My Soul - lyric video screenshot | Columbia

Expected to claim the most added honor at numerous radio formats this week, Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” has already made its victory official at hot adult contemporary.

The song landed at 34 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, earning the top spot on this week’s add board.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” takes second on the add board with 26 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Bad For Me (featuring Teddy Swims)” in third.

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” follows in fourth 17 adds, and Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” takes fifth with 13 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” (12 adds, 6th-most), Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (10 adds, 7th-most), Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), The Band Camino’s “I Think I Like You” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Halsey’s “So Good” (7 adds, 10th-most).

andy grammerbeyoncebreak my soulbtscharlie puthdazyhalseyharry stylesjung kookKate bushkhalidmarshmellomeghan trainorNicky yourer3habteddy swimsthe band camino

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Drake & 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Emma Chamberlain Appears In “Barista Confessions” Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”