Billboard Hot 100: Drake & 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” Debuts As #1 Song In America

As Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” debuts atop the Billboard 200, songs from the album debut prominently on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” leads the way, scoring #1 on the chart that ranks the hottest songs in America based on activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

Two other songs from the Drake album appear in the Top 10: “Sticky” at #6 and “Falling Back” at #7. He also appears alongside Tems on Future’s #4-ranked “Wait For U.”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slides one spot to #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ticks down one rung to #5.