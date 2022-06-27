in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Drake & 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” Debuts As #1 Song In America

The “Honestly, Nevermind” song hits #1 on Billboard.

As Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” debuts atop the Billboard 200, songs from the album debut prominently on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” leads the way, scoring #1 on the chart that ranks the hottest songs in America based on activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

Two other songs from the Drake album appear in the Top 10: “Sticky” at #6 and “Falling Back” at #7. He also appears alongside Tems on Future’s #4-ranked “Wait For U.”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slides one spot to #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ticks down one rung to #5.

