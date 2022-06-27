in TV News

Emma Chamberlain Appears In “Barista Confessions” Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The social media sensation makes another appearance on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1679 -- Pictured: YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during Barista Confessions on Monday, June 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

This past Wednesday, Emma Chamberlain appeared for an in-studio interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Monday, she makes another appearance on the show.

The social media star appears in a pre-filmed “Barista Confessions” during the episode. The segment naturally plays off Chamberlain’s affinity for coffee, which includes her “Chamberlain Coffee” brand.

In addition to the Emma Chamberlain segment, Monday’s “Fallon” features appearances by Martin Lawrence and MJ Rodriguez, as well as a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” and a performance by the “A Strange Loop” cast.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during Barista Confessions on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during Barista Confessions on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with audience members Jacob Sigman and Bethany Killian during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Martin Lawrence during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1679 — Pictured: Musical guest the cast of A Strange Loop performs on Monday, June 27, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

