Emma Chamberlain Appears In “Barista Confessions” Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past Wednesday, Emma Chamberlain appeared for an in-studio interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Monday, she makes another appearance on the show.

The social media star appears in a pre-filmed “Barista Confessions” during the episode. The segment naturally plays off Chamberlain’s affinity for coffee, which includes her “Chamberlain Coffee” brand.

In addition to the Emma Chamberlain segment, Monday’s “Fallon” features appearances by Martin Lawrence and MJ Rodriguez, as well as a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” and a performance by the “A Strange Loop” cast.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: