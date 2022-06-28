in Music News

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B, Dance, Hot AC Radio

“BREAK MY SOUL” posts the year’s biggest overall add week.

Break My Soul - lyric video screenshot | Columbia

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” topping Monday’s hot adult contemporary add board was only the beginning of a massive week at radio.

The new single also earns the frame’s most added honors at the pop, rhythmic, urban, R&B, and dance radio formats. Indeed, it tops the Mediabase add board at a staggering six formats of radio.

Just as notably, it posts the year’s biggest single-week add count with pickups from a whopping 333 stations across all formats.

The achievement finds the Columbia Records team dethroning itself, as the year’s high add mark previously belonged to the label’s hit Harry Styles single “As It Was.”

Here is a look at what resonated on the Mediabase add boards for pop, rhythmic, and urban this week (those in our usual coverage territory):

POP
Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 101 Mediabase-monitored adds
Joji – Glimpse Of Us – 53
Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook – Left & Right – 46
Drake – Massive – 39
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta – DON’T YOU WORRY – 33

RHYTHMIC
Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 56 Mediabase-monitored adds
MoneybaggYo – See Wat I’m Sayin’ – 25
Muni Long & Saweetie – Baby Boo – 21
Lil Baby – In A Minute – 19
Drake – Sticky – 14

URBAN
Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 75 Mediabase-monitored adds
Drake – Sticky – 59
Quavo & Takeoff – Hotel Lobby – 42
Muni Long & Saweetie – Baby Boo – 38
Lobby Boyz ft. Fivio Foreign – Slide – 27

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

