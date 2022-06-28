Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B, Dance, Hot AC Radio

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” topping Monday’s hot adult contemporary add board was only the beginning of a massive week at radio.

The new single also earns the frame’s most added honors at the pop, rhythmic, urban, R&B, and dance radio formats. Indeed, it tops the Mediabase add board at a staggering six formats of radio.

Just as notably, it posts the year’s biggest single-week add count with pickups from a whopping 333 stations across all formats.

The achievement finds the Columbia Records team dethroning itself, as the year’s high add mark previously belonged to the label’s hit Harry Styles single “As It Was.”

Here is a look at what resonated on the Mediabase add boards for pop, rhythmic, and urban this week (those in our usual coverage territory):

POP

Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 101 Mediabase-monitored adds

Joji – Glimpse Of Us – 53

Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook – Left & Right – 46

Drake – Massive – 39

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta – DON’T YOU WORRY – 33

RHYTHMIC

Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 56 Mediabase-monitored adds

MoneybaggYo – See Wat I’m Sayin’ – 25

Muni Long & Saweetie – Baby Boo – 21

Lil Baby – In A Minute – 19

Drake – Sticky – 14

URBAN

Beyonce – BREAK MY SOUL – 75 Mediabase-monitored adds

Drake – Sticky – 59

Quavo & Takeoff – Hotel Lobby – 42

Muni Long & Saweetie – Baby Boo – 38

Lobby Boyz ft. Fivio Foreign – Slide – 27