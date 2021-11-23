in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Updated Projections Have Adele’s “30” Debuting With 675K US Sales, 833K Total US Units

“30” will be the biggest debut of the year.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia Records

Hits has issued updated projections for Adele’s “30,” which is still on track to deliver the year’s biggest opening week performance.

According to the publication, the album is expected to sell 675K US copies during the November 19-25 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 833K in total first-week units.

Both the sales figure and total consumption mark will rank as the best of 2021. Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” went into this week with the biggest debut sales figure, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” posted the year’s strongest opening week unit total.

“30” will follow “21” and “25” as Adele’s third #1 album.

30adele

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Scores Grammy Nominations In All “Big Four” Categories; FINNEAS Also Up For Every Major Award; Jon Batiste Receives Most Total Nominations

Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable,” Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle,” Charli XCX’s “Good Ones” Added By Z100 New York