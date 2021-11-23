Updated Projections Have Adele’s “30” Debuting With 675K US Sales, 833K Total US Units

Hits has issued updated projections for Adele’s “30,” which is still on track to deliver the year’s biggest opening week performance.

According to the publication, the album is expected to sell 675K US copies during the November 19-25 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 833K in total first-week units.

Both the sales figure and total consumption mark will rank as the best of 2021. Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” went into this week with the biggest debut sales figure, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” posted the year’s strongest opening week unit total.

“30” will follow “21” and “25” as Adele’s third #1 album.