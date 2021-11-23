Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable,” Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle,” Charli XCX’s “Good Ones” Added By Z100 New York

Nessa Barrett’s latest alternative-pop crossover, Taylor Swift’s radio-friendly vault track, and Charli XCX’s resonant new single have all won the support of Z100 New York.

Reporting to the November 23 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station reports adding Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” to its playlist.

“i hope ur miserable” was just outside the Top 30 on the most recent Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Message In The Bottle” debuted at #39, while “Good Ones” was just below the chart at #44.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.