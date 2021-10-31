in Music News

The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot,” Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT” Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G, Pitbull Songs Make Top 30

“Meet Met At Our Spot,” “HIT IT,” “Better Days,” and “I Feel Good” hit new highs on the pop chart.

WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” continues its climb at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart. Black Eyed Peas’ “HIT IT (featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons)” also moves in the Top 25.

NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” and Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 3,379 times during the October 24-30 tracking period, “Meet Me At Our Spot” rises four spots to #23. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,206.

Up one place, “HIT IT” earns #25 on the strength of its 3,048 spins (+62).

Credited with 1,635 spins (+1,466), “Better Days” rockets twenty-seven places to #28.

“I Feel Good,” which received 1,367 spins (+311), climbs three spots to #30.

