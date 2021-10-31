Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio; Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Top 20

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” concurrently ascends into the Top 20.

Played 7,004 times during the October 24-30 tracking period, “Cold Heart” rises five places to a new high of #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,477 spins.

Up one place, “Ghost” earns #15 on the strength of its 6,727 spins (+667).

Credited with 4,239 plays (+527), “My Universe” enjoys a two-place lift to #20 on this week’s chart.