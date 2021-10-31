in Music News

Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj’s “Boyz,” Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” Officially Join Top 40 At Pop Radio; Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 50

“Boyz” and “Moth To A Flame” debut on the pop radio chart.

BOYZ Cover Art, courtesy of Republic Records

In addition to NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes debuts from Jesy Nelson and Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd.

Below last week’s chart at #41, Nelson’s “Boyz (featuring Nicki Minaj)” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The former Little Mix member’s debut solo single received 909 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 157.

Up eighteen places, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” makes its chart debut at #40. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 858 (+728).

— Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” concurrently makes a move below the chart, officially earning a Top 50 position. Played 419 times during the tracking period (+254), the buzzy track ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #57 last week.

