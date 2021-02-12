The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Pentatonix, FGL Albums Make Top 5 (Update)

Update: The Pretty Reckless’ new “Death By Rock And Roll” has risen to the top of the iTunes mountain.

The album occupies the #1 spot on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart as of press time at 4:15AM ET Friday morning. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which led going into Friday, now sits at #2 on the chart.

Pentatonix’s new “The Lucky Ones” is #3, while Florida Georgia Line’s new “Life Rolls On” holds the #4 spot. Foo Fighters’ “Medicine At Midnight” closes the Top 5 at #5.

The US iTunes sales chart is beginning to reflect this week’s new releases, and two already appear within the Top 5.

As of press time at 1AM ET, Pentatonix’s “The Lucky Ones” sits at #2 on the listing. Only Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is currently selling at a faster pace.

The Pretty Reckless’ new “Death By Rock and Roll” also holds a Top 5 position, sitting at #4 as of last update.

Other albums currently in the Top 5 include Foo Fighters’ “Medicine At Midnight” at #3 and Taylor Swift’s “evermore (deluxe version)” at #5.

The chart should continue to update in the coming hours, and additional newcomers may venture into the Top 5.