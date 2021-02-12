in Music News

Taylor Swift’s New Version Of “Love Story” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The re-recorded version of “Love Story” is taking flight on iTunes.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Love Story,” branded as “Taylor’s Version,” is making an early splash on the US iTunes store.

The song, which was released at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, had reached #5 on the store’s all-genre sales chart by 1:30AM ET. It seems destined to move higher in the coming hours.

As it stands, only Cooper Alan’s “Tough Ones” (#1), Cardi B’s “Up” (#2), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#3), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (#4) are currently selling at a faster pace.

“Love Story,” the lead single from Swift’s blockbuster 2008 release “Fearless,” peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The new version serves as the first taste of Swift’s re-recorded “Fearless,” due later this year (almost certainly April 9, based on a hidden message in Swift’s announcement).

