Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Willow” Rules Song Sales Chart

Following its release at midnight, Taylor Swift’s “evermore” made an unsurprisingly quick impact on the US iTunes store.

The explicit version of the LP blasted to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 8:30AM ET Friday morning.

With the clean version concurrently charting at #3, the two “evermore” options bookend Kid Cudi’s #2-ranked “Man On The Moon III.”

— As “evermore” fares well on the album chart, focus track “willow” is making waves on an individual basis. The single is presently #1 on the all-genre song sales chart.