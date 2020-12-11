in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Willow” Rules Song Sales Chart

Taylor Swift’s new music is making a quick impact on iTunes.

Following its release at midnight, Taylor Swift’s “evermore” made an unsurprisingly quick impact on the US iTunes store.

The explicit version of the LP blasted to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 8:30AM ET Friday morning.

With the clean version concurrently charting at #3, the two “evermore” options bookend Kid Cudi’s #2-ranked “Man On The Moon III.”

— As “evermore” fares well on the album chart, focus track “willow” is making waves on an individual basis. The single is presently #1 on the all-genre song sales chart.

