Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ariana Grande’s new “hate that i made you love me” unsurprisingly ranks as this week’s most added song at pop radio.

The new single landed at 164 Mediabase-monitored stations, convincingly securing its place atop the add board.

Picked up by 30 pop stations, Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It” ranks as second-most added.

Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” follows in third with adds from 21 stations, while a count of 20 positions Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” in fourth place.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour,” a new option for 16 stations, registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” (15 adds, 6th-most), Jason Derulo’s “Sexy For Me” (7 adds, 7th-most), Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Akon’s “Ring Tone’ (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), Paper Money’s “Pretty Faces” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Teddy Swims’ “Mr Know It All” (6 adds, 8th-most, tie).