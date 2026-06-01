First Look: Jazz Chisholm Jr Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2297 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pro baseball player Jazz Chisholm Jr. during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 1, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The New York Yankees were off Monday, but player Jazz Chisholm Jr is still appearing on television.
The athlete appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Chisholm appears as an interview guest on the episode, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. The episode also welcomes Tina Fey and Marlon Wayans for interviews.
The “Schmigadoon!” cast then closes the show with a performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Jazz Chisholm Jr’s appearance follow.
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