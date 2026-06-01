First Look: Jazz Chisholm Jr Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The New York Yankees were off Monday, but player Jazz Chisholm Jr is still appearing on television.

The athlete appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chisholm appears as an interview guest on the episode, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. The episode also welcomes Tina Fey and Marlon Wayans for interviews.

The “Schmigadoon!” cast then closes the show with a performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Jazz Chisholm Jr’s appearance follow.