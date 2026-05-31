Alix Earle Showcases Runway Looks In Stunning Backstage Shots From Sports Illustrated’s Miami Swim Week Show

Modeling, entertainment, and entrepreneurial powerhouse Alix Earle did not simply return to the print edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She also returned for its annual Miami Swim Week runway show.

And she did not disappoint.

Pop culture’s undeniable “It Girl” delivered some of her most memorable looks yet, wowing alongside a roster of high-profile models, athletes, and entertainment notables.

In conjunction with the event, Earle and the other participants also posed for a series of backstage photos. Hers, which include a collaborative moment with Christen Harper Goff, are particularly breathtaking.

In a first this year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show will air as a televised special on Hulu. The broadcast will premiere on June 9.

Press photos of Alix’s backstage moments follow, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.