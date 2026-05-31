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Alix Earle Showcases Runway Looks In Stunning Backstage Shots From Sports Illustrated’s Miami Swim Week Show

Alix Earle looked incredible throughout the show, which will be airing as a TV special for the first time.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: (L-R) Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach - Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Modeling, entertainment, and entrepreneurial powerhouse Alix Earle did not simply return to the print edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She also returned for its annual Miami Swim Week runway show.

And she did not disappoint.

Pop culture’s undeniable “It Girl” delivered some of her most memorable looks yet, wowing alongside a roster of high-profile models, athletes, and entertainment notables.

In conjunction with the event, Earle and the other participants also posed for a series of backstage photos. Hers, which include a collaborative moment with Christen Harper Goff, are particularly breathtaking.

In a first this year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show will air as a televised special on Hulu. The broadcast will premiere on June 9.

Press photos of Alix’s backstage moments follow, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: (L-R) Alix Earle and Christen Goff attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach – Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: (L-R) Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach – Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: (L-R) Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach – Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: (L-R) Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Swim Week At W South Beach – Red Carpet/Backstage on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

alix earleMiami swim weeksi swimsuitsports illustrated swimsuit

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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