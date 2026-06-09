in Culture News, Movie News

Priyanka Kedia Looks Beautiful In Black At New York Premiere Of “Disclosure Day”

She plays Grace in the eagerly anticipated new film.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Priyanka Kedia attends the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment )

After a week of European premiere events, the “Disclosure Day” is now celebrating its upcoming launch in America.

Monday, principals from the film — and dozens of high-profile entertainers and influencers — attended an official New York premiere.

Priyanka Kedia, who plays Grace Zhao in the film, was one of the attendees. The rising star looked mesmerizing in black, easily delivering one of the night’s most striking looks.

Directed and co-written by Steven Spielberg, “Disclosure Day” officially opens this Friday, June 12. Photos from Priyanka’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Priyanka Kedia attends the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Priyanka Kedia attends the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Priyanka Kedia attends the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment )

disclosure daypriyanka kedia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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