Priyanka Kedia Looks Beautiful In Black At New York Premiere Of “Disclosure Day”

After a week of European premiere events, the “Disclosure Day” is now celebrating its upcoming launch in America.

Monday, principals from the film — and dozens of high-profile entertainers and influencers — attended an official New York premiere.

Priyanka Kedia, who plays Grace Zhao in the film, was one of the attendees. The rising star looked mesmerizing in black, easily delivering one of the night’s most striking looks.

Directed and co-written by Steven Spielberg, “Disclosure Day” officially opens this Friday, June 12. Photos from Priyanka’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.