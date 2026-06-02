“Disclosure Day” Star Josh O’Connor Scheduled For June 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Before the eagerly anticipated opening of “Disclosure Day,” star Josh O’Connor will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms O’Connor as the lead interview guest for the Tuesday, June 9 broadcast. That episode will also feature an interview with actress Sarah Pidgeon.
Later, Tommy Brennan will take the stage for stand-up.
The aforementioned “Disclosure Day” opens on Friday, June 12. Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Paul Rudd (June 2), Andrew Lloyd Webber (June 2), Nicholas Galitzine (June 2), Ron Taylor (June 2), Nick Jonas (June 3), Amy Sedaris (June 3), Violet Grohl (June 3), John Lithgow (June 4), Regina Hall (June 4), Kane Parsons (June 4), Malcolm Todd (June 4), Amy Adams (June 8), Eve Hewson (June 8), Luis Omar Tapia (June 8), and Penn & Teller (June 8).