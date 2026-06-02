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“Disclosure Day” Star Josh O’Connor Scheduled For June 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actor will support the new film on “Fallon.”

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Josh O'Connor speaks during the "Disclosure Day" Paris Press Conference at Hotel Le Bristol on June 02, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Before the eagerly anticipated opening of “Disclosure Day,” star Josh O’Connor will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms O’Connor as the lead interview guest for the Tuesday, June 9 broadcast. That episode will also feature an interview with actress Sarah Pidgeon.

Later, Tommy Brennan will take the stage for stand-up.

The aforementioned “Disclosure Day” opens on Friday, June 12. Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Paul Rudd (June 2), Andrew Lloyd Webber (June 2), Nicholas Galitzine (June 2), Ron Taylor (June 2), Nick Jonas (June 3), Amy Sedaris (June 3), Violet Grohl (June 3), John Lithgow (June 4), Regina Hall (June 4), Kane Parsons (June 4), Malcolm Todd (June 4), Amy Adams (June 8), Eve Hewson (June 8), Luis Omar Tapia (June 8), and Penn & Teller (June 8).

disclosure dayjimmy fallonjosh o'connornbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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