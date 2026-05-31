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Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

It narrowly tops Ella Langley’s “Be Her” for #1.

Jordan Davis - Turn This Truck Around | Official audio video screenshot

Country hitmaker Jordan Davis scores a new #1 this week, as his “Turn This Truck Around” claims first place on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Turn This Truck Around” rises three places to narrowly top Ella Langley’s “Be Her” on this week’s listing.

Along with leading in chart points, “Turn This Truck Around” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 24-30 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second to “Be Her” for audience impressions.

“Be Her” nonetheless appears at #2 on the overall chart, with Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” staying at #3. Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” rises a spot to #4, and Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” lifts two places to #5.

Ella langleyjason aldeanjordan davisjosh rossriley greenturn this truck around

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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