Landon Donovan Serves Box Combos, Talks World Cup During Raising Cane’s Shift: “‘94 Was Big, This Is Exponentially Bigger”

For the United States and its Men’s National Soccer Team, the 2026 World Cup represents an unprecedented opportunity.

It represents an opportunity for individual players to cement their legacies. It represents an opportunity to prove to the world that American soccer is for real.

Above all, it represents an opportunity to transform young fans from passive observers into passionate fans – and committed players.

It is for that reason that US Men’s Soccer legend Landon Donovan, like so many others, considers this year’s North American-hosted tournament to be a milestone moment for the sport – one even bigger than the 1994 US-based tournament.

As this significant moment unfolds, Donovan is partnering with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for its “Kick It With Cane’s” campaign. Wednesday, the partnership fueled a special moment at the brand’s forthcoming flagship restaurant in Inglewood, California – just outside Los Angeles.

The athlete worked a special shift during a limited opening of the new restaurant, serving food, meeting with fans, and speaking with press. Donovan was consistently gracious and charming, asking fans their names, demonstrating a fun sense of humor, and answering all questions honestly and articulately.

“I care deeply about the sport,” said Donovan during the press conference. “Almost every part of this game, outside of college soccer, I’ve been a part of in some way. I look at it from the big picture: I want to see this thing grow. This opportunity is bigger than anything that’s ever been presented to us. ‘94 was huge; this is exponentially bigger.”

While they do their part to grow the game, the members of this year’s US Men’s National Team will also look to achieve meaningful success on the pitch.

The program’s all-time assists leader was realistic in his assessment of the team’s prospects – he gives the team a shot at early knockout success, but acknowledged the tournament will get tricky once world-class juggernauts enter the mix. Still, he expressed confidence in this team’s skill and potential.

And should players realize that potential with memorable goals, signature wins, and/or a deep tournament run, they will create memories that will last forever.

Donovan believes that for someone like Christian Pulisic, a memorable World Cup run could earn him the GOAT American soccer player label.

“I think he has the opportunity to do that,” explained Donovan. “Let’s say this team gets to the quarterfinals or the semifinals and has this miraculous run, and he scores four goals or five goals or six goals and becomes one of the stars of the tournament. That is miles better than anything any of us have done previously. One because you’re getting far in the tournament, but two because you’re on home soil in front of all these people. And soccer is much more popular now than it’s ever been. So he absolutely has that opportunity and he’s capable of it.”

But for as easy it is to view the upcoming World Cup through the American team’s lens, Donovan acknowledges the magic of an American-hosted event. The diversity found throughout America, especially in key tournament host cities like Los Angeles, means so many local spectators will feel an attachment to other teams. Being able to honor their heritage and cheer-on such teams while on their home soil will add electricity and significance to the moment.

As someone proud to be from the Los Angeles area, Donovan is excited to see something of this magnitude in the place he grew up.

“Having two US games [including the opening match] here is so special, because I grew up playing here. I used to go to the Great Western Forum with my dad growing up to watch hockey games, so there’s a nostalgic piece for me. I’m a proud [Angeleno].”

The nostalgia is there, but so too is the excitement over how the area has evolved to become even more beautiful and welcoming for local sports fans. Donovan applauds Raising Cane’s for investing in the area with a stunning flagship restaurant so close to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome.

“Driving up here and seeing Raising Cane’s and Hollywood Park and SoFi was crazy. It’s all here,” remarked Donovan. “What Raising Cane’s has done here at SoFi is incredible. They could have picked anywhere in LA, but they picked here.”

Cane’s founder Todd Graves has left absolutely no doubt about his passion for sports, encouraging young athletes (and dreamers of all kinds, really), and supporting local communities. The obvious alignment in values makes the partnership so logical and powerful, and it also explains why they connected so well when FaceTiming during Tuesday’s shift.

“Landon is one of the greatest and most influential American soccer players of all time, so to have the opportunity to partner with him for our soccer campaign and help celebrate the opening of our Inglewood Flagship is special,” said Graves. “The sport has grown so much since 1994 thanks to athletes like Landon who continue to champion the game.”

Donovan will be serving as a broadcast analyst for FOX Sports throughout the Cup. The US team will play its first match this Friday, June 12 at SoFi Stadium. The nearby Cane’s flagship will open very soon.