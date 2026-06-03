in TV News

Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, Deb Chubb Stun At “Love Island USA” Season 8 Premiere (Special Look)

The past Islanders attended Tuesday’s premiere.

LOVE ISLAND USA -- Season 8 Premiere -- Pictured: (l-r) Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, Deb Chubb at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 -- (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)

The eighth season of “Love Island USA” launched on Peacock Tuesday. In support of the occasion, stars from past seasons took part in a premiere party.

Past Islanders Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, and Deb Chubb all attended the party at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, they looked great at the celebration.

Long a pop culture staple in the UK and other markets, the USA edition started slowly but turned into a legitimate pop culture phenomenon in recent years. Season eight’s premiere, accordingly, attracted ample attention.

Photos from the premiere party follow, courtesy of Peacock.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: Belle-a Walker at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: Belle-a Walker at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: (l-r) Belle-a Walker, Coco Watson at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: (l-r) Belle-a Walker, Coco Watson, Deb Chubb at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: Deb Chubb at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: (l-r) Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, Deb Chubb at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)
LOVE ISLAND USA — Season 8 Premiere — Pictured: Coco Watson at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock)

belle-a walkercoco watsondeb chubblove islandlove island usapeacock

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Ariana Grande’s “hate that i made you love me” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song