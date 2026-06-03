Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, Deb Chubb Stun At “Love Island USA” Season 8 Premiere (Special Look)

The eighth season of “Love Island USA” launched on Peacock Tuesday. In support of the occasion, stars from past seasons took part in a premiere party.

Past Islanders Coco Watson, Belle-a Walker, and Deb Chubb all attended the party at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, they looked great at the celebration.

Long a pop culture staple in the UK and other markets, the USA edition started slowly but turned into a legitimate pop culture phenomenon in recent years. Season eight’s premiere, accordingly, attracted ample attention.

Photos from the premiere party follow, courtesy of Peacock.