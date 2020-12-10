Meghan Trainor, Roddy Ricch Performing On Upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Meghan Trainor and Roddy Ricch will perform on upcoming editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
According to CBS, Trainor will perform on the December 14 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Kyle Chandler.
Roddy Ricch will then bring music to the December 15 “Corden” installment. His performance will close an episode that also features Keegan-Michael Key.
Complete “Corden” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:
Thursday, Dec. 10
Andrew Rannells; talk and musical performance by Megan Thee Stallion (n)
Friday, Dec. 11
Armie Hammer; musical performance by Surfaces (OAD: 10/8/20)
Monday, Dec. 14
Kyle Chandler; musical performance by Meghan Trainor (n)
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Keegan-Michael Key; musical performance by Roddy Rich (n)
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington (n)
Thursday, Dec. 17
Gal Gadot (n)
Loading…