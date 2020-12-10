in TV News

Meghan Trainor, Roddy Ricch Performing On Upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS confirms Trainor and Ricch for “Corden.”

Meghan Trainor chats with James Corden from his garage THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Meghan Trainor and Roddy Ricch will perform on upcoming editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, Trainor will perform on the December 14 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Kyle Chandler.

Roddy Ricch will then bring music to the December 15 “Corden” installment. His performance will close an episode that also features Keegan-Michael Key.

Complete “Corden” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Thursday, Dec. 10

Andrew Rannells; talk and musical performance by Megan Thee Stallion (n)

Friday, Dec. 11

Armie Hammer; musical performance by Surfaces (OAD: 10/8/20)

Monday, Dec. 14

Kyle Chandler; musical performance by Meghan Trainor (n)

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Keegan-Michael Key; musical performance by Roddy Rich (n)

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington (n)

Thursday, Dec. 17

Gal Gadot (n)

cbsjames cordenmeghan trainorroddy ricchthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Leslie Odom Jr, Black Pumas, Jon Batiste Performing On Upcoming “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episodes