Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Makes It To 6 Weeks At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4 Weeks Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” stays at #1 on both the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts this week.

The enduring success brings its pop radio reign to 6 weeks. It has meanwhile spend 4 weeks atop the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “So Easy” received ~15,711 pop spins during the May 24-30 tracking period (-344).

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” (#2, =), PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (#3, =), sombr’s “homewrecker” (#4, +1), and Zara Larsson’s own “Midnight Sun” (#5, +1) form the balance of the Top 5.

— Over at Hot AC, “So Easy” received ~5,415 spins during the tracking period (-25).

“I Just Might” (#2, =), Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#3, =), HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4, =), and “homewrecker” (#5, +2) also appear in the Top 5 at Hot AC radio.