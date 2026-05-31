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Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Makes It To 6 Weeks At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4 Weeks Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“So Easy” stays dominant on both airplay charts.

Olivia Dean - So Easy To Fall In Love video screenshot | Island

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” stays at #1 on both the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts this week.

The enduring success brings its pop radio reign to 6 weeks. It has meanwhile spend 4 weeks atop the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “So Easy” received ~15,711 pop spins during the May 24-30 tracking period (-344).

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” (#2, =), PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (#3, =), sombr’s “homewrecker” (#4, +1), and Zara Larsson’s own “Midnight Sun” (#5, +1) form the balance of the Top 5.

— Over at Hot AC, “So Easy” received ~5,415 spins during the tracking period (-25).

“I Just Might” (#2, =), Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#3, =), HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4, =), and “homewrecker” (#5, +2) also appear in the Top 5 at Hot AC radio.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XOlivia deanpinkpantheressso easy (to fall in love)sombrzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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