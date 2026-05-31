Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played `~5,266 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, the collaboration rises three spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 620.
PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside,” last week’s top song, falls to #2. Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week in the #3 position, and Chris Brown’s “Obvious” moves up a level to #4.
Up two places, Don Toliver’s “E85” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.