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Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The song rises three places to #1.

Baby Keem - Good Flirts video screenshot | pglang/Columbia

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Momo Boyd’s “Good Flirts” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played `~5,266 times during the May 24-30 tracking period, the collaboration rises three spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 620.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside,” last week’s top song, falls to #2. Kehlani’s “Folded” spends another week in the #3 position, and Chris Brown’s “Obvious” moves up a level to #4.

Up two places, Don Toliver’s “E85” claims #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

baby keemChris Browndon tolivergood flirtskehlanikendrick lamarmomo boydpinkpantheresszara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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