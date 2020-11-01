Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” Marshmello, Imanbek & Usher’s “Too Much” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

As her “positions” enters the Top 20 at pop radio, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” officially earns a Top 50 position.

Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” and Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher)” also secure Top 50 rankings this week.

Credited with 484 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period, “34+35” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. The track notably did not arrive until the release of Grande’s “positions” album on Friday, October 30.

“Put Your Records On,” which received 275 spins, soars forty-eight places to #49. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 223.

Up seventy-eight places, “Too Much” grabs #50 with 226 spins (+197).

— As the aforementioned songs make their first forays into the Top 50, Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” returns to the region. The multi-format hit rises three places to #48 with a modest week-over-week airplay gain.