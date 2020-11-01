Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Blasts Into Top 20

DaBaby’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” and Ariana Grande’s “positions” continue their rapid rises at pop radio. The former officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while the latter goes Top 20.
Played 7,095 times during the October 25-31 tracking period, “Levitating” levitates two places to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 709 spins.
One week after debuting at #28, “positions” rockets to #18 on the Mediabase pop listing. The title track from Grande’s new album received 5,734 spins during the official tracking period. The count reflects a mammoth week-over-week gain of 3,446 spins.
