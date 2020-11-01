Songs By G-Eazy & Blackbear, Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav, Pop Smoke Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear),” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav),” and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” into its Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Hate The Way” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The collaboration received 1,273 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 372.

Up five places, “Lemonade” earns #38 on the chart. The buzzy single garnered 1,123 tracking period plays (+337).

“What You Know Bout Love” concurrently rises two places to #39. The song also received 1,123 plays, but it loses the tiebreaker due to a lower week-over-week airplay gain (+155).