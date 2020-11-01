The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Secures 20th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” makes yet another return to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. This return – marking the start of its fourth separate reign – also brings “Blinding Lights” to an impressive milestone.

The smash has now spent an impressive 20 cumulative weeks atop the chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Blinding Lights” secures #1 on the strength of its 5,886 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 33 spins.

“Blinding Lights” first reached #1 in mid-May. It enjoyed a lengthy initial reign, before ceding the throne to Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” over the summer. “Blinding Lights” returned to #1 shortly thereafter, but would later relinquish its throne to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” in early October. It quickly returned to #1, before making way for Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” to top the chart.

“I Hope,” which spent the past two weeks at #1, is down to #2 this week. It received 5,854 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period (-33).

“Before You Go” holds at #3, while Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” climbs one place to #4. “Watermelon Sugar” concurrently drops one spot to #5.