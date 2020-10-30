Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” Rules US Sales Race, But Luke Combs’ “What You See” Claims #1 Overall

Consistent with mid-week projections, Bruce Springsteen and Luke Combs split top honors in this week’s US album race.

Springsteen takes #1 for US album sales with “Letter To You.” Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get,” however, rules for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Letter To You” sold 79K US copies during the October 23-29 tracking week. The total more than triples that achieved by any other album.

With units from track sales and streams included, the Bruce album generated 84K in total first-week US consumption. The figure positions “Letter To You” at #2 overall.

Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get,” powered by the release of the deluxe edition (“What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”), soars back to #1 overall with 107K in total consumption. According to Hits, the album received about 24K units from album sales, nearly 11K units from track sales, and 72K units from track streams.

The track sales and streaming numbers by far rank as the best achieved by any album project this week. The track sales figure earns that distinction by many multiples – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” its closest competitor, did about 1.5K in track equivalent album units this week.

“What You See” previously hit #1 in conjunction with the original edition’s release this past fall.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The discrepancies should not, however, be nearly enough to change the overall chart breakdown: “Letter To You” will take #1 for sales, and “What You See” will take #1 for overall activity.