Eric Church’s “Through My Ray-Bans,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier Friday, Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” became the first of the week’s new releases to go Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart.

By Friday evening, two other debuting tracks entered that region of the chart.

Eric Church’s new “Through My Ray-Bans” was up to #4 on the chart as of press time at 7PM ET Friday. Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile’s collaborative “A Beautiful Noise” directly follows at #5.

They join a Top 5 that includes Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” at #1, Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” at #2, and the aforementioned “I Need You Christmas” at #3.