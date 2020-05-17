Future’s “High Off Life” Projected For 17-20K US Sales, 170-185K Total US Units

As things currently stand, Future’s “High Off Life” is on track for a #1 debut on this week’s overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to debut with 170-185K total US units this week. Of that total, 17-20K are expected to come from album sales, with the remaining attributable to track streams and sales (primarily streams).

A 170-185K bow would almost certainly guarantee “High Off Life” the #1 position on this coming week’s album chart. Should that notion come to fruition, the album would mark the artist’s seventh career #1.