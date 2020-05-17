in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Enjoys 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Savage” keeps the throne on this week’s urban chart.

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix cover courtesy of 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” repeats at #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

Played 6,019 times during the May 10-16 tracking period, “Savage” earns its second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 353.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which received 5,984 spins, holds at #2 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song also enjoyed an airplay gain, adding 342 spins over last week.

Up three places, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” earns #3. Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” rises one spot to #4.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” concurrently falls two places to #5.

beyonceDrakelil babymegan thee stallionmustardroddy ricchsavage

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Future’s “High Off Life” Projected For 17-20K US Sales, 170-185K Total US Units

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio, Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” Joins Top 20