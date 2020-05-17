Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Enjoys 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” repeats at #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.
Played 6,019 times during the May 10-16 tracking period, “Savage” earns its second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 353.
Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which received 5,984 spins, holds at #2 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song also enjoyed an airplay gain, adding 342 spins over last week.
Up three places, Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” earns #3. Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” rises one spot to #4.
Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” concurrently falls two places to #5.
