Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” Spends 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Jason Aldean - Don't Tell On Me lyric video screenshot | Macon Music/Broken Bow
Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” becomes a multi-week #1, spending a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Along with ruling for chart points, the song remained the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song during the July 12-18 tracking period.
Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” rises a level to #2 on the chart, as Ella Langley & Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore” ticks up one place to #3.
Luke Combs’ “Be By You” rises a spot to #4, and Bailey Zimmerman’s “Chevy Silverado” enjoys a one-place lift to #5.
Bailey zimmerman don't tell on me Ella langley jason aldean luke combs morgan wallen
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.