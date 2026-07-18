in Music News, New Music

Gracie Abrams’ “Good Reason” Ranks As Top New Entry On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

“Good Reason” appears on Abrams’ new album “Daughter From Hell.”

Gracie Abrams press photo, courtesy of Interscope

Gracie Abrams released her new album “Daughter From Hell” on Friday, July 17. While tracks from the release did not dominate the upper reaches of the Spotify chart, they did perform comparatively well.

“Good Reason,” the release-day focus track, ranks as the top debut on the platform’s US and Global listings. It starts at #16 on the US chart with 742K Friday streams in America, and #49 on the Global chart with 2.056 million.

Previously released song “Look At My Life” was the album’s next-best performer, soaring 112 places to #20 on the US chart and re-entering the Global one at #75.

Lead single “Hit The Wall” (#25 US, #96 global) and new songs “Death Wish “(#35 US, #143 global), (#40 US, #160 global), and “Daughter From Hell” (#45, #196) also represent the new album on both charts.

“Men Like You” (#67), “Minibar” (#89), “Sober” (#112), “Broke My Heart” (#114), “Mews” (#153), and “Imaginary Friend” (#175) chart on the US listing for Friday.

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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