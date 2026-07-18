Gracie Abrams’ “Good Reason” Ranks As Top New Entry On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

Gracie Abrams released her new album “Daughter From Hell” on Friday, July 17. While tracks from the release did not dominate the upper reaches of the Spotify chart, they did perform comparatively well.

“Good Reason,” the release-day focus track, ranks as the top debut on the platform’s US and Global listings. It starts at #16 on the US chart with 742K Friday streams in America, and #49 on the Global chart with 2.056 million.

Previously released song “Look At My Life” was the album’s next-best performer, soaring 112 places to #20 on the US chart and re-entering the Global one at #75.

Lead single “Hit The Wall” (#25 US, #96 global) and new songs “Death Wish “(#35 US, #143 global), (#40 US, #160 global), and “Daughter From Hell” (#45, #196) also represent the new album on both charts.

“Men Like You” (#67), “Minibar” (#89), “Sober” (#112), “Broke My Heart” (#114), “Mews” (#153), and “Imaginary Friend” (#175) chart on the US listing for Friday.