Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

The JENNIE remix of Tame Impala’s “Dracula” extends its impressive reign atop mainstream radio. The song secures a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop airplay chart, while notching a second frame as hot adult contemporary radio’s biggest song.

— “Dracula” received ~17,016 pop spins during the July 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 417 and keeping itself more than 2300 spins ahead of the competition.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” rises a place to #2, as Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” drops one spot to #3.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead’ improves one level to #4 on the pop chart, and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” falls one rung to #5.

— The Tame Impala-JENNIE song meanwhile rules the Mediabase Hot AC chart with ~5,100 tracking week spins (+167).

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” stays at #2, as “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” holds at #3.

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” jumps three spots to #4, and “Risk It All” ticks up a position to #5.