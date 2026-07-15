Kai Trump Walks Red Carpet At 2026 ESPYs in New York City

The 2026 ESPYs are taking place in New York City, and a notable personality from the city is in attendance.

Golfer and social media personality Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, recently walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s show.

Kai wore a gold dress on the red carpet, joining an extensive list of athletes and entertainers on the guest list for the event.

Marcello Hernandez is hosting the celebration, which will air on ABC and stream via ESPN+.

Photos of Kai’s red carpet appearance follow.