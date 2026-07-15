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Kai Trump Walks Red Carpet At 2026 ESPYs in New York City

She is in the house for Wednesday’s show.

Kai Trump at the 2026 ESPYS | Joe Faraoni/ESPN

The 2026 ESPYs are taking place in New York City, and a notable personality from the city is in attendance.

Golfer and social media personality Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, recently walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s show.

Kai wore a gold dress on the red carpet, joining an extensive list of athletes and entertainers on the guest list for the event.

Marcello Hernandez is hosting the celebration, which will air on ABC and stream via ESPN+.

Photos of Kai’s red carpet appearance follow.

Kai Trump at the 2026 ESPYS | Joe Faraoni/ESPN
Kai Trump at the 2026 ESPYS | Joe Faraoni/ESPN
Kai Trump at the 2026 ESPYS | Joe Faraoni/ESPN

espnespyskai trump

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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