First Look: Tom Holland Chats & Plays Beer Pong, Sienna Spiro Performs On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Tom Holland during Cyclops Beer Pong on Monday, July 13, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
After a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” finally returns to original broadcasts Monday night.
The episode features Tom Holland as the lead guest. Holland, who joins Jimmy for an interview and a game of “Cyclops Beer Pong,” is appearing as part of a two-week-long “The Odyssey” takeover.
Mary Steenburgen also drops by for an interview on the episode, while Sienna Spiro closes the show with a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mary Steenburgen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: Musical guest Sienna Spiro performs on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: Musical guest Sienna Spiro performs on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: Musical guest Sienna Spiro performs on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Tom Holland during Cyclops Beer Pong on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Tom Holland during Cyclops Beer Pong on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Holland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2312 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Holland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon mary steenburgen nbc Sienna spiro the tonight show tom holland
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