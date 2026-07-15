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Alysa Liu Steals The Show With Stunning ESPYs Dress (Red Carpet Look)

The Olympian and ESPY winner wowed at Wednesday’s show.

Alysa Liu at the 2026 ESPYs | Joe Faraoni/ESPN

Along with winning an award during the broadcast, US Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu wowed on the red carpet during Wednesday’s ESPY Awards ceremony.

Liu delivered a perfect look, pairing a stunning dress with her characteristically striking glam and hairstyle.

She easily shined on a red carpet that featured so many major names from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Marcello Hernandez is hosting Wednesday’s show, which celebrates the year’s best achievements in sports. The broadcast is airing on ABC and ESPN+.

Photos follow.

Alysa Liu at the 2026 ESPYs | Joe Faraoni/ESPN
Alysa Liu at the 2026 ESPYs | Joe Faraoni/ESPN
Alysa Liu at the 2026 ESPYs | Joe Faraoni/ESPN

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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