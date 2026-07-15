Alysa Liu Steals The Show With Stunning ESPYs Dress (Red Carpet Look)

Along with winning an award during the broadcast, US Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu wowed on the red carpet during Wednesday’s ESPY Awards ceremony.

Liu delivered a perfect look, pairing a stunning dress with her characteristically striking glam and hairstyle.

She easily shined on a red carpet that featured so many major names from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Marcello Hernandez is hosting Wednesday’s show, which celebrates the year’s best achievements in sports. The broadcast is airing on ABC and ESPN+.

Photos follow.