First Look: “Every Year After” Star Matt Cornett Appears On July 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The final season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues with new episodes this week, and one features a star from Prime Video’s hit “Every Year After.”

Matt Cornett, that actor, drops by the July 13 edition of the daytime talk show.

Featuring Kerri Kenney-Silver as guest host, the episode additionally includes a chat and performance from Adam Lambert. Cast members from “The Four Seasons” also drop by the airing.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Monday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos from Cornett’s appearance follow.