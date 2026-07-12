Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Remix Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Tame Impala and Jennie’s “Dracula” remix officially becomes a multi-format #1 hit this week.

As it secures a second week atop the Mediabase pop airplay chart, it rises two places to the pinnacle position on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Dracula” received ~16,577 pop spins during the July 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 835.

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” stays at #2 on the pop chart, while Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” elevates a spot to #3. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” ticks up one place to #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” moves up two positions to #5.

— “Dracula” meanwhile garnered ~4,929 plays at the Hot AC format this week (+335).

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops a spot to #2, and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” slides a level to #3. sombr’s “homewrecker” (#4) and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” (#5) match last week’s positions.