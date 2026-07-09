“The Odyssey” Stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o Booked For This Coming Week’s “Fallon” Episodes

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from hiatus during the week of July 13, and “The Odyssey” will take center stage.

Each episode will feature a principal from the upcoming epic. Tom Holland will appear on July 13, ahead of Matt Damon on July 14, Zendaya on July 15, and Lupita Nyong’o on July 16.

According to NBC, the celebration will continue the following week with Travis Scott, John Leguizamo, and Christopher Nolan also making appearances in support of the new film.

A full look at this coming week’s “Fallon” lineup follows:

July 13 – Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, and musical guest Sienna Spiro

July 14 – Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall

July 15 – Zendaya, Chrissy Metz

July 16 – Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong’o, interview and musical guest Gracie Abrams