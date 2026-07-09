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“The Odyssey” Stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o Booked For This Coming Week’s “Fallon” Episodes

Tom Holland (July 13), Matt Damon (July 14), Zendaya (July 15), and Lupita Nyong’o (July 16) will kick off a two-week celebration.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Tom Holland attends 'The Odyssey' London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from hiatus during the week of July 13, and “The Odyssey” will take center stage.

Each episode will feature a principal from the upcoming epic. Tom Holland will appear on July 13, ahead of Matt Damon on July 14, Zendaya on July 15, and Lupita Nyong’o on July 16.

According to NBC, the celebration will continue the following week with Travis Scott, John Leguizamo, and Christopher Nolan also making appearances in support of the new film.

A full look at this coming week’s “Fallon” lineup follows:

July 13 – Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, and musical guest Sienna Spiro
July 14 – Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall
July 15 – Zendaya, Chrissy Metz
July 16 – Will Ferrell, Lupita Nyong’o, interview and musical guest Gracie Abrams

Lupita Nyong’omatt damonthe odysseytom hollandzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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