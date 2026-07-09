“Lucky” Star Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For July 15 “Live With Kelly & Mark”

The day it makes its premiere on Apple TV+, “Lucky” star Anya Taylor-Joy will make a high-profile daytime television appearance.
The actress will support the new show on the Wednesday, July 15 edition of “Live With Kelly & Mark.”
That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Fortune Feimster.
Other upcoming “Live” guests include Octavia Spencer (July 13), John Slattery (July 13), musical guest Ziggy Marley (July 13), Hannah Waddingham (July 14), musical guest Grace Potter (July 14), Molly Shannon (July 16), Meg Stalter (July 16), and Matt Damon (July 17).
As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.