in TV News

Gracie Abrams Confirmed For Interview, Performance On July 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will support her new album “Daughter From Hell.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1969 -- Pictured: Musical guest Gracie Abrams performs on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Gracie Abrams’ eagerly anticipated new album “Daughter From Hell” arrives on Friday, July 17. In support of the release, the artist will appear on the Thursday, July 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says Abrams will be an interview and musical guest on the episode. Since her appearance will likely come after midnight on the east coast, her new album will already be available on streaming platforms.

The episode will also feature Will Ferrell and Lupita Nyong’o. The latter will be appearing as part of a week-long celebration of “The Odyssey.”

Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Tom Holland (July 13), Mary Steenburgen (July 13), Sienna Spiro (July 13), Matt Damon (July 14), Anthony Michael Hall (July 14), Zendaya (July 15), and Chrissy Metz (July 15).

gracie abramsjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Special, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Earn Emmy Nominations

“The Odyssey” Stars Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o Booked For This Coming Week’s “Fallon” Episodes