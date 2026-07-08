Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Special, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Earn Emmy Nominations

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny are two of the biggest music artists on the planet, and they both participated in high-profile television programs this past year.

Those programs received attention in the 78th Emmy Awards nominations.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour: The Final Show” received a nod for Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special, competing against Dave Chappel’s “The Unstoppable…,” Nikki Glaser’s “Good Girl,” “The Muppets,” and “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.”

Swift’s special also received nods for its Picture Editing, Sound Mixing, Directing, and Technical Direction and Camerawork.

Bad Bunny’s “Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show” meanwhile garnered a nod in the Outstanding Live Variety Special category, joining fellow nominees the 83rd Golden Globes, the 68th Grammys, the Oscars, and the 78th Tonys.

The highly nominated special also received looks in Production Design for a Variety Special, Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Directing for a Variety Special, Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program, Lighting Design/Direction for a Special, Music Direction, and Sound Mixing, and Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

The artist’s edition of “SNL” also received a nomination in the Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program category.