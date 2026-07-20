Bebe Rexha Scheduled To Perform On July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has not yet confirmed a full lineup for the July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” but it has announced the musical performer.
Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will take the stage on the broadcast. The performance will support her latest album “Dirty Blonde,” which came out this past June.
Additional guests for the July 27 “Fallon” will likely be announced in the coming days. Other upcoming lineups follow:
Monday, July 20: Guests include Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and musical guest Buju Banton. Show #2316
Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Misérables. Show #2317
Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318