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Bebe Rexha Scheduled To Perform On July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Bebe Rexha will take the stage on next Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0986 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on December 20, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

NBC has not yet confirmed a full lineup for the July 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” but it has announced the musical performer.

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will take the stage on the broadcast. The performance will support her latest album “Dirty Blonde,” which came out this past June.

Additional guests for the July 27 “Fallon” will likely be announced in the coming days. Other upcoming lineups follow:

Monday, July 20: Guests include Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and musical guest Buju Banton. Show #2316

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Misérables. Show #2317

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318

bebe rexhajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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