Kelsey “Fatherkels” Calemine, Ava Dash, Kyle Cooke, More Spotted At NYLON’s July 4th Surf Lodge Residency

Many of the biggest names in pop culture headed out east to celebrate July 4. Many of those names spent some of their weekend at The Surf Lodge.

There, they enjoyed NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge, Presented By The Starbucks Coffee Company.

Among those spotted across the three-day residency were Kelsey “Fatherkels” Calemine, Sydney Carlson, Ava Dash, Tessa Brooks, Jesse Solomon, Kyle Cooke, and Brooks Marks.

Murda Beatz, Hugel, and Snoop Dogg & Carlita provided music throughout the weekend, while guests enjoyed activations from Starbucks, Neutrogena, Too Faced, and Saratoga Spring Water.

Photos follow.