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Kelsey “Fatherkels” Calemine, Ava Dash, Kyle Cooke, More Spotted At NYLON’s July 4th Surf Lodge Residency

They were among the high-profile guests at the three-day Montauk celebration.

Sydney Carlson, Kelsey Calamine, Ava Dash | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

Many of the biggest names in pop culture headed out east to celebrate July 4. Many of those names spent some of their weekend at The Surf Lodge.

There, they enjoyed NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge, Presented By The Starbucks Coffee Company.

Among those spotted across the three-day residency were Kelsey “Fatherkels” Calemine, Sydney Carlson, Ava Dash, Tessa Brooks, Jesse Solomon, Kyle Cooke, and Brooks Marks.

Murda Beatz, Hugel, and Snoop Dogg & Carlita provided music throughout the weekend, while guests enjoyed activations from Starbucks, Neutrogena, Too Faced, and Saratoga Spring Water.

Photos follow.

Tessa Brooks and Ava Dash | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Jesse Solomon, Ava Dash, Kyle Cooke, Tessa Brooks, Brooks Marks | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Kelsey Calamine, Sydney Carlson | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Sydney Carlson, Kelsey Calamine, Ava Dash | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Sydney Carlson, Kelsey Calamine, Ava Dash | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

Ava Dashbrooks marksfatherkelsJesse solomonkelsey calemineKyle cookeSydney calrsontessa brooks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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