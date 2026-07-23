Drew Starkey Scheduled For July 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The final original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” broadcast of July will feature a visit from Drew Starkey.
Indeed, NBC confirms the actor will appear for an interview on the Thursday, July 30 “Fallon” episode.
That night’s broadcast will feature Zoe Saldaña as its lead interview guest. Feid will later close the episode with a musical performance.
Starkey appears alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Clifton Collins Jr, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Timothy Olyphant in Apple TV+’s recently launched thriller “Lucky.” He will also be seen in the final season of “Outer Banks” and the film “Onslaught” later this year.
More upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Cody Rhodes and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319
Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)
Monday, July 27: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320
Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321
Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322