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Drew Starkey Scheduled For July 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Zoe Saldaña and Feid.

Drew Starkey in Lucky | Courtesy of Apple TV+

The final original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” broadcast of July will feature a visit from Drew Starkey.

Indeed, NBC confirms the actor will appear for an interview on the Thursday, July 30 “Fallon” episode.

That night’s broadcast will feature Zoe Saldaña as its lead interview guest. Feid will later close the episode with a musical performance.

Starkey appears alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Clifton Collins Jr, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Timothy Olyphant in Apple TV+’s recently launched thriller “Lucky.” He will also be seen in the final season of “Outer Banks” and the film “Onslaught” later this year.

More upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Cody Rhodes and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319

Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)

Monday, July 27: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320

Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321

Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322

drew starkeyfeidjimmy fallonluckynbcthe tonight showZoe Saldana

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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