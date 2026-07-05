Zendaya Looks Stunning At London Photocall for “The Odyssey”

With the eagerly anticipated opening of “The Odyssey” set for later this month, the premiere and promotional window is officially underway.

That included a photo call in London on Sunday, where principal cast members posed in front of the England capital’s skyline.

Zendaya looked particularly stunning at the event, wowing in a white dress. She plays Athena in Christopher Nolan’s high-profile adaptation of the Greek epic.

The photo call took place ahead of Monday’s official UK premiere.

Photos of Zendaya’s look follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.