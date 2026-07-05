in Culture News, Movie News

Zendaya Looks Stunning At London Photocall for “The Odyssey”

The promotional photoshoot took place ahead of the UK premiere.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

With the eagerly anticipated opening of “The Odyssey” set for later this month, the premiere and promotional window is officially underway.

That included a photo call in London on Sunday, where principal cast members posed in front of the England capital’s skyline.

Zendaya looked particularly stunning at the event, wowing in a white dress. She plays Athena in Christopher Nolan’s high-profile adaptation of the Greek epic.

The photo call took place ahead of Monday’s official UK premiere.

Photos of Zendaya’s look follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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