Two days before “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters, Sadie Sink will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sink will be the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, July 29 of the flagship NBC talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Fabien Frankel. Later, Shaboozey will close the show with a musical performance.

A look at other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follows.

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Ben Rice and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319

Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)

Monday, July 27: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320

Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321