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Sadie Sink Returning To “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” On July 29

She will support the new “Spider-Man” movie.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2234 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 5, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Two days before “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters, Sadie Sink will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sink will be the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, July 29 of the flagship NBC talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Fabien Frankel. Later, Shaboozey will close the show with a musical performance.

A look at other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follows.

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Ben Rice and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319

Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)

Monday, July 27: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320

Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321

jimmy fallonnbcsadie sinkspider-man: brand new daythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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